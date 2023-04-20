Live Radio
D.R. Horton: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 20, 2023, 6:33 AM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $942.2 million.

The Arlington, Texas-based company said it had net income of $2.73 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.90 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $7.97 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Sixteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.56 billion.

D.R. Horton expects full-year revenue in the range of $31.5 billion to $33 billion.

