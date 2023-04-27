CVRx: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — CVRx Inc. (CVRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.4 million in its first…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — CVRx Inc. (CVRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 57 cents per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, CVRx said it expects revenue in the range of $8.2 million to $8.8 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $35.5 million to $38 million.

