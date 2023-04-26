CVB Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $59.3 million.…

The bank, based in Ontario, California, said it had earnings of 42 cents per share.

The bank, based in Ontario, California, said it had earnings of 42 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $156 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $138.9 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $145.5 million.

