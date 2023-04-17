COMMANDERS SALE: What's next? | Former employee says it's ‘surreal’ | To-do list for next owner | 'Bye Dan' beer sells out at Va. brewery | The Huddle on Harris' bid
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » CrossFirst: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CrossFirst: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 17, 2023, 5:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. (CFB) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $16.1 million.

The bank, based in Leawood, Kansas, said it had earnings of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 35 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $102 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $62.6 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

CrossFirst shares have decreased 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $10.14, a decline of 30% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CFB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CFB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up