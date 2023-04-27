Crocs: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Crocs Inc. (CROX) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $149.5 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $2.39. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.61 per share.

On a per-share basis, the Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $2.39. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.61 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.13 per share.

The footwear company posted revenue of $884.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $863 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Crocs expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.83 to $2.98.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Crocs expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.17 to $11.73 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.05 billion.

