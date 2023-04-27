Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Covenant Logistics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Covenant Logistics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 27, 2023, 7:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG) on Thursday reported profit of $16.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $1.20. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and to account for discontinued operations, were 93 cents per share.

The truckload transportation services provider posted revenue of $266.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVLG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVLG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up