CoStar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $87.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The commercial real estate information and marketing provider posted revenue of $584.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $579 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, CoStar expects its per-share earnings to range from 29 cents to 30 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.21 to $1.24 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.48 billion.

