Constellium: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Constellium: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 26, 2023, 6:12 AM

PARIS (AP) — PARIS (AP) — Constellium NV (CSTM) on Wednesday reported earnings of $21.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Paris-based company said it had profit of 15 cents.

The aluminum company posted revenue of $2.1 billion in the period.

