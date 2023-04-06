Constellation Brands: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VICTOR, N.Y. (AP) — VICTOR, N.Y. (AP) — Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $223…

VICTOR, N.Y. (AP) — VICTOR, N.Y. (AP) — Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $223 million.

On a per-share basis, the Victor, New York-based company said it had profit of $1.21. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.98 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.86 per share.

The wine, liquor and beer company posted revenue of $2.15 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2 billion, falling short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.03 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $71 million, or 11 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $10.18 billion.

Constellation Brands expects full-year earnings to be $11.60 to $11.90 per share.

