Columbia Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 26, 2023, 4:42 PM

FAIR LAWN, N.J. (AP) — FAIR LAWN, N.J. (AP) — Columbia Financial, Inc. (CLBK) on Wednesday reported net income of $18.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fair Lawn, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 19 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $101 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $68.9 million.

