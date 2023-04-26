2023 NFL DRAFT: Live updates | How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | Washington's draft finds, busts
Columbia Banking: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Columbia Banking: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 26, 2023, 4:51 PM

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Tacoma, Washington, said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 46 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $530.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $429.4 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $424.9 million.

