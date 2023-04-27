Colony Bankcorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) — FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) — Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $5…

FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) — FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) — Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $5 million.

The Fitzgerald, Georgia-based bank said it had earnings of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 31 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $36 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $28.2 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

Colony Bankcorp shares have dropped 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $9.50, a drop of 44% in the last 12 months.

