Home » Latest News » CNB: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CNB: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 17, 2023, 4:55 PM

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) — CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) — CNB Financial Corp. (CCNE) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $16.5 million.

The bank, based in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 73 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $74.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $55.7 million, missing Street forecasts.

CNB shares have dropped 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $18.56, a decline of 26% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCNE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCNE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

