CN: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $902.3 million. The…

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $902.3 million.

The Montreal-based company said it had profit of $1.35 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $3.19 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.15 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.