CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 628¾ 630¾ 610½ 614¾ —12½ Jul 643¾ 645½ 625½ 629¼ —12¾ Sep 655 657¾ 637 640¾ —13½ Dec 673 674½ 654 658 —13¾ Mar 684½ 685¼ 665 669¼ —13¼ May 687 687 669 673½ —12¾ Jul 682¼ 682¼ 664¾ 670¾ —11¼ Sep 680½ 680½ 677¾ 680 —10½ Dec 699½ 699½ 691¼ 693¾ —8½ Mar 704½ —6 May 705¾ —4 Jul 695¼ 696 695 696 —1¼ Est. sales 146,175. Wed.’s sales 110,478 Wed.’s open int 363,741 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 642 644¼ 621¾ 627 —14½ Jul 601¾ 602½ 580½ 581½ —19½ Sep 548 548 530¼ 530¾ —15¾ Dec 543½ 544 530¼ 530¾ —12¾ Mar 553 553¾ 540 540¾ —12¼ May 559½ 560 547 547¾ —11¾ Jul 563¼ 563¾ 551¼ 551¾ —11½ Sep 535 535 529½ 529½ —8½ Dec 528 529 520½ 522 —6¾ Mar 528¾ 530 528 529 —7¼ May 528 530½ 528 530½ —7¾ Jul 535 535 529¾ 531¾ —6½ Sep 490 —6½ Dec 484½ 486¼ 483¾ 484½ —2 Jul 494¾ —2 Dec 472 472 471½ 471½ —1¾ Est. sales 511,415. Wed.’s sales 301,959 Wed.’s open int 1,214,458 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 322 322 305 306¼ —16¼ Jul 328½ 330 311 314¼ —12¼ Sep 334 334½ 320¼ 320½ —12½ Dec 345¼ 345¼ 329½ 332 —13 Mar 342 342¼ 342 342¼ —13 May 348¼ —13 Jul 340¾ —13 Sep 336 —13 Dec 336 —13 Mar 337½ —13 Jul 321 —13 Sep 336¾ —13 Est. sales 1,128. Wed.’s sales 1,162 Wed.’s open int 4,687 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1435 1443 1420¾ 1426¾ —9¼ Jul 1414¾ 1417¼ 1401¾ 1403¾ —11 Aug 1363¼ 1365 1350½ 1351 —12¼ Sep 1287¼ 1289 1274¾ 1275¼ —12 Nov 1266¾ 1268¼ 1254¾ 1255½ —11¼ Jan 1273½ 1275¼ 1262½ 1263½ —10¾ Mar 1270 1272 1260½ 1262 —8¾ May 1273¾ 1275 1264 1265½ —7¾ Jul 1273¼ 1274¼ 1267 1269 —7½ Aug 1260¼ 1260¼ 1257¾ 1257¾ —7¾ Sep 1226¼ 1226¼ 1225¾ 1226 —2¾ Nov 1215 1215¾ 1208½ 1211¾ —3 Jan 1212¼ —3 Mar 1201 —3 May 1192½ —3 Jul 1195¾ —3½ Aug 1185 —3½ Sep 1164 —3½ Nov 1134½ 1137¼ 1134½ 1136¼ —3 Jul 1132¼ —3 Nov 1089 —3 Est. sales 210,884. Wed.’s sales 276,368 Wed.’s open int 604,909 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 52.14 52.14 50.37 50.78 —1.30 Jul 52.55 52.61 50.57 50.83 —1.67 Aug 52.21 52.28 50.37 50.63 —1.61 Sep 51.85 51.95 50.08 50.34 —1.56 Oct 51.34 51.45 49.64 49.90 —1.52 Dec 51.17 51.19 49.34 49.64 —1.49 Jan 50.97 50.98 49.25 49.55 —1.43 Mar 50.84 50.84 49.18 49.47 —1.38 May 50.30 50.43 49.21 49.40 —1.34 Jul 50.40 50.58 49.26 49.43 —1.28 Aug 50.00 50.00 49.29 49.29 —1.28 Sep 50.00 50.00 49.00 49.10 —1.27 Oct 49.50 49.50 48.84 48.84 —1.26 Dec 49.50 49.81 48.79 48.79 —1.26 Jan 48.71 —1.26 Mar 48.55 —1.29 May 48.55 —1.25 Jul 48.56 —1.24 Aug 48.45 —1.21 Sep 48.45 —1.22 Oct 48.29 —1.22 Dec 49.23 49.23 48.33 48.33 —1.24 Jul 48.24 —1.24 Oct 48.23 —1.24 Dec 48.09 —1.24 Est. sales 153,811. Wed.’s sales 146,629 Wed.’s open int 468,378 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 427.00 428.50 422.00 427.90 +1.90 Jul 428.00 428.20 422.00 427.40 Aug 421.00 422.30 417.30 421.50 +.20 Sep 411.90 412.40 408.60 411.60 Oct 404.10 404.30 401.10 403.60 —.10 Dec 402.80 402.90 399.50 401.90 —.70 Jan 400.20 400.30 397.30 399.60 —.70 Mar 392.90 394.10 390.40 393.40 —.30 May 389.00 389.60 387.10 389.60 —.50 Jul 386.80 392.40 386.60 388.80 —.90 Aug 386.60 387.70 385.30 385.80 —1.50 Sep 380.80 387.80 380.80 381.90 —2.00 Oct 375.00 381.70 374.20 375.30 —2.20 Dec 374.90 381.10 374.00 375.10 —2.00 Jan 374.40 —2.00 Mar 371.50 —2.00 May 371.10 —2.00 Jul 371.10 —2.00 Aug 369.00 —2.00 Sep 365.00 —2.00 Oct 364.20 —2.00 Dec 363.40 —2.00 Jul 361.90 —2.00 Oct 361.90 —2.00 Dec 356.30 —2.00 Est. sales 125,064. Wed.’s sales 15,053 Wed.’s open int 433,703

