CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 680¾ 680¾ 664½ 667 —12½ Jul 688½ 688½ 673¾ 676 —11 Sep 698¾ 698¾ 685 686¼ —11¾ Dec 715 715 701¾ 702¾ —11 Mar 723¼ 724¼ 712 712¾ —11¼ May 723¾ 725¾ 715½ 716¼ —10¼ Jul 710 710½ 700½ 702¼ —9¾ Sep 704¾ —9½ Dec 718½ 718½ 711¾ 711¾ —9½ Mar 716¾ —9½ May 710¼ —9½ Jul 704¾ —9½ Est. sales 247,812. Wed.’s sales 235,827 Wed.’s open int 381,364 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 656 661¾ 651½ 652¼ —3¾ Jul 627½ 633 624½ 625½ —2¼ Sep 562¼ 564¾ 558¾ 561 —1½ Dec 555 557½ 551½ 553¾ —1¾ Mar 563¼ 566 560 562 —2 May 568¾ 569¾ 565¾ 567½ —1¾ Jul 570 570¾ 567½ 569½ —1¼ Sep 545 545 542¼ 544½ — ¼ Dec 534½ 536½ 532 534¼ —1 Mar 541 —1 May 543¼ —1 Jul 543¾ — ½ Sep 502 — ½ Dec 487 — ¾ Jul 488½ — ¾ Dec 465¼ — ¾ Est. sales 358,491. Wed.’s sales 310,962 Wed.’s open int 1,328,326 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 334¾ 338¾ 331¾ 332¼ —3½ Jul 332½ 333½ 328 328¾ —3 Sep 336¾ 336¾ 333¾ 333¾ —2¼ Dec 347 347 344¼ 344¼ —1¼ Mar 356½ 356½ 351¾ 352 — ½ May 361 —1¼ Jul 353½ —1¼ Sep 348¾ —1¼ Dec 348¾ —1¼ Mar 350¼ —1¼ Jul 333¾ —1¼ Sep 349½ —1¼ Est. sales 442. Wed.’s sales 442 Wed.’s open int 4,779, up 81 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1504¼ 1522¼ 1500½ 1501 —3¼ Jul 1471¾ 1489¼ 1470 1473¼ +1 Aug 1419½ 1435¾ 1418¾ 1423¾ +3¼ Sep 1338¾ 1354 1338½ 1344½ +5 Nov 1306 1321 1305½ 1312½ +4¾ Jan 1313 1326¼ 1312 1318¾ +4¾ Mar 1306½ 1319¾ 1306¼ 1313¼ +5½ May 1308¾ 1321½ 1307¾ 1315 +5¼ Jul 1312¾ 1324¼ 1312¾ 1317½ +4¾ Aug 1305¼ +3¾ Sep 1269½ 1269½ 1267¾ 1267¾ +3¾ Nov 1241 1250 1240 1246 +4½ Jan 1246½ +4½ Mar 1235¼ +4½ May 1229 +5 Jul 1232¼ +5 Aug 1221½ +5 Sep 1201¼ +5 Nov 1168¾ +2¼ Jul 1164¾ +2¼ Nov 1131¼ +2¼ Est. sales 303,647. Wed.’s sales 276,919 Wed.’s open int 709,270 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 53.93 54.16 53.41 53.72 —.28 Jul 54.11 54.28 53.53 53.83 —.33 Aug 53.93 54.04 53.38 53.62 —.34 Sep 53.57 53.72 53.06 53.32 —.34 Oct 52.98 53.26 52.65 52.89 —.34 Dec 52.91 53.08 52.43 52.68 —.35 Jan 52.68 52.99 52.40 52.52 —.41 Mar 52.57 52.89 52.32 52.45 —.45 May 52.59 52.82 52.32 52.41 —.47 Jul 52.57 52.83 52.34 52.41 —.51 Aug 52.30 —.50 Sep 52.14 —.51 Oct 51.92 —.47 Dec 52.17 52.17 51.83 51.89 —.48 Jan 51.83 —.45 Mar 51.66 —.46 May 51.66 —.48 Jul 51.71 —.48 Aug 51.65 —.48 Sep 51.65 —.48 Oct 51.50 —.51 Dec 51.53 —.49 Jul 51.44 —.49 Oct 51.43 —.49 Dec 51.29 —.49 Est. sales 156,391. Wed.’s sales 142,945 Wed.’s open int 484,455 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 460.20 470.20 459.60 463.60 +3.40 Jul 457.60 467.00 456.80 460.90 +3.50 Aug 447.00 456.00 447.00 450.10 +3.00 Sep 432.30 440.80 432.10 434.20 +1.50 Oct 419.60 427.20 419.10 419.70 —.50 Dec 417.00 424.50 416.20 416.90 —.80 Jan 412.20 419.80 412.00 412.40 —.70 Mar 405.40 409.90 402.20 402.60 —1.00 May 400.20 402.50 397.30 397.60 —.70 Jul 399.50 401.60 396.30 396.60 —.60 Aug 392.90 +.40 Sep 388.80 +1.10 Oct 382.20 +1.70 Dec 384.00 384.50 381.30 381.40 +2.00 Jan 379.60 +1.80 Mar 376.70 +1.80 May 376.30 +1.80 Jul 376.30 +1.80 Aug 374.20 +1.80 Sep 370.20 +1.80 Oct 369.40 +1.80 Dec 368.60 +1.80 Jul 367.10 +1.80 Oct 367.10 +1.80 Dec 361.50 +1.80 Est. sales 178,114. Wed.’s sales 159,941 Wed.’s open int 431,987

