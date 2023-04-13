CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|680¾
|680¾
|664½
|667
|—12½
|Jul
|688½
|688½
|673¾
|676
|—11
|Sep
|698¾
|698¾
|685
|686¼
|—11¾
|Dec
|715
|715
|701¾
|702¾
|—11
|Mar
|723¼
|724¼
|712
|712¾
|—11¼
|May
|723¾
|725¾
|715½
|716¼
|—10¼
|Jul
|710
|710½
|700½
|702¼
|—9¾
|Sep
|704¾
|—9½
|Dec
|718½
|718½
|711¾
|711¾
|—9½
|Mar
|716¾
|—9½
|May
|710¼
|—9½
|Jul
|704¾
|—9½
|Est. sales 247,812.
|Wed.’s sales 235,827
|Wed.’s open int 381,364
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|656
|661¾
|651½
|652¼
|—3¾
|Jul
|627½
|633
|624½
|625½
|—2¼
|Sep
|562¼
|564¾
|558¾
|561
|—1½
|Dec
|555
|557½
|551½
|553¾
|—1¾
|Mar
|563¼
|566
|560
|562
|—2
|May
|568¾
|569¾
|565¾
|567½
|—1¾
|Jul
|570
|570¾
|567½
|569½
|—1¼
|Sep
|545
|545
|542¼
|544½
|—
|¼
|Dec
|534½
|536½
|532
|534¼
|—1
|Mar
|541
|—1
|May
|543¼
|—1
|Jul
|543¾
|—
|½
|Sep
|502
|—
|½
|Dec
|487
|—
|¾
|Jul
|488½
|—
|¾
|Dec
|465¼
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 358,491.
|Wed.’s sales 310,962
|Wed.’s open int 1,328,326
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|334¾
|338¾
|331¾
|332¼
|—3½
|Jul
|332½
|333½
|328
|328¾
|—3
|Sep
|336¾
|336¾
|333¾
|333¾
|—2¼
|Dec
|347
|347
|344¼
|344¼
|—1¼
|Mar
|356½
|356½
|351¾
|352
|—
|½
|May
|361
|—1¼
|Jul
|353½
|—1¼
|Sep
|348¾
|—1¼
|Dec
|348¾
|—1¼
|Mar
|350¼
|—1¼
|Jul
|333¾
|—1¼
|Sep
|349½
|—1¼
|Est. sales 442.
|Wed.’s sales 442
|Wed.’s open int 4,779,
|up 81
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1504¼
|1522¼
|1500½
|1501
|—3¼
|Jul
|1471¾
|1489¼
|1470
|1473¼
|+1
|Aug
|1419½
|1435¾
|1418¾
|1423¾
|+3¼
|Sep
|1338¾
|1354
|1338½
|1344½
|+5
|Nov
|1306
|1321
|1305½
|1312½
|+4¾
|Jan
|1313
|1326¼
|1312
|1318¾
|+4¾
|Mar
|1306½
|1319¾
|1306¼
|1313¼
|+5½
|May
|1308¾
|1321½
|1307¾
|1315
|+5¼
|Jul
|1312¾
|1324¼
|1312¾
|1317½
|+4¾
|Aug
|1305¼
|+3¾
|Sep
|1269½
|1269½
|1267¾
|1267¾
|+3¾
|Nov
|1241
|1250
|1240
|1246
|+4½
|Jan
|1246½
|+4½
|Mar
|1235¼
|+4½
|May
|1229
|+5
|Jul
|1232¼
|+5
|Aug
|1221½
|+5
|Sep
|1201¼
|+5
|Nov
|1168¾
|+2¼
|Jul
|1164¾
|+2¼
|Nov
|1131¼
|+2¼
|Est. sales 303,647.
|Wed.’s sales 276,919
|Wed.’s open int 709,270
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|53.93
|54.16
|53.41
|53.72
|—.28
|Jul
|54.11
|54.28
|53.53
|53.83
|—.33
|Aug
|53.93
|54.04
|53.38
|53.62
|—.34
|Sep
|53.57
|53.72
|53.06
|53.32
|—.34
|Oct
|52.98
|53.26
|52.65
|52.89
|—.34
|Dec
|52.91
|53.08
|52.43
|52.68
|—.35
|Jan
|52.68
|52.99
|52.40
|52.52
|—.41
|Mar
|52.57
|52.89
|52.32
|52.45
|—.45
|May
|52.59
|52.82
|52.32
|52.41
|—.47
|Jul
|52.57
|52.83
|52.34
|52.41
|—.51
|Aug
|52.30
|—.50
|Sep
|52.14
|—.51
|Oct
|51.92
|—.47
|Dec
|52.17
|52.17
|51.83
|51.89
|—.48
|Jan
|51.83
|—.45
|Mar
|51.66
|—.46
|May
|51.66
|—.48
|Jul
|51.71
|—.48
|Aug
|51.65
|—.48
|Sep
|51.65
|—.48
|Oct
|51.50
|—.51
|Dec
|51.53
|—.49
|Jul
|51.44
|—.49
|Oct
|51.43
|—.49
|Dec
|51.29
|—.49
|Est. sales 156,391.
|Wed.’s sales 142,945
|Wed.’s open int 484,455
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|460.20
|470.20
|459.60
|463.60
|+3.40
|Jul
|457.60
|467.00
|456.80
|460.90
|+3.50
|Aug
|447.00
|456.00
|447.00
|450.10
|+3.00
|Sep
|432.30
|440.80
|432.10
|434.20
|+1.50
|Oct
|419.60
|427.20
|419.10
|419.70
|—.50
|Dec
|417.00
|424.50
|416.20
|416.90
|—.80
|Jan
|412.20
|419.80
|412.00
|412.40
|—.70
|Mar
|405.40
|409.90
|402.20
|402.60
|—1.00
|May
|400.20
|402.50
|397.30
|397.60
|—.70
|Jul
|399.50
|401.60
|396.30
|396.60
|—.60
|Aug
|392.90
|+.40
|Sep
|388.80
|+1.10
|Oct
|382.20
|+1.70
|Dec
|384.00
|384.50
|381.30
|381.40
|+2.00
|Jan
|379.60
|+1.80
|Mar
|376.70
|+1.80
|May
|376.30
|+1.80
|Jul
|376.30
|+1.80
|Aug
|374.20
|+1.80
|Sep
|370.20
|+1.80
|Oct
|369.40
|+1.80
|Dec
|368.60
|+1.80
|Jul
|367.10
|+1.80
|Oct
|367.10
|+1.80
|Dec
|361.50
|+1.80
|Est. sales 178,114.
|Wed.’s sales 159,941
|Wed.’s open int 431,987
