The Associated Press

April 11, 2023, 4:07 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 680¼ 686 666¼ 674 —4½
Jul 691¾ 698 677¼ 684 —6¾
Sep 704¾ 710 689¼ 695½ —7½
Dec 722½ 728½ 707 712¼ —9¼
Mar 735 739 718½ 723¼ —10
May 741¼ 741½ 725 726½ —10¾
Jul 723¼ 723¼ 709 711½ —10½
Sep 714¼ —10
Dec 723¾ 723¾ 721¼ 721¼ —9½
Mar 727 —8¾
May 720½ —8¾
Jul 715 —8¾
Est. sales 145,689. Mon.’s sales 128,541
Mon.’s open int 384,812
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 653½ 657¾ 646¾ 651 —3
Jul 630½ 634 623¾ 627¾ —2¾
Sep 570 573½ 563 567¼ —3
Dec 562½ 565½ 554½ 559¼ —3½
Mar 570 572¾ 562½ 567 —3¼
May 574¾ 575¾ 567¾ 572 —3¼
Jul 577 579¼ 569½ 573½ —3½
Sep 548¾ 550 542¾ 546½ —2½
Dec 537¾ 539½ 533 536¾ —1
Mar 545 545 543½ 543½ —1
May 545½ ½
Jul 545½ —1½
Sep 503¾ —1½
Dec 489½ 489½ 489¼ 489¼ ½
Jul 490¾ ½
Dec 467½ ½
Est. sales 338,006. Mon.’s sales 288,795
Mon.’s open int 1,336,082
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 341½ 343¾ 339 340¼ ¼
Jul 340½ 340½ 334¼ 335¾ —3¾
Sep 344½ 344½ 339½ 339½ —3¼
Dec 351 351½ 348¾ 348¾ —3½
Mar 361¼ 361¼ 356½ 356½
May 366¼
Jul 358¾
Sep 354
Dec 354
Mar 355½
Jul 339
Sep 354¾
Est. sales 471. Mon.’s sales 471
Mon.’s open int 4,655, up 88
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1487¾ 1507½ 1486¼ 1497¼ +10
Jul 1461¾ 1480 1460¼ 1471¼ +9½
Aug 1414¼ 1429½ 1411 1421¼ +8¾
Sep 1339 1352½ 1336½ 1343¾ +6¾
Nov 1310¾ 1323½ 1306¼ 1314¼ +4½
Jan 1316¾ 1329½ 1313¼ 1320¾ +4½
Mar 1311 1322¾ 1307¼ 1314½ +3½
May 1311¾ 1324 1310 1316¼ +3½
Jul 1322½ 1324¼ 1314½ 1319 +3¾
Aug 1305¼ +3¾
Sep 1267¾ +3¾
Nov 1252¼ 1258¾ 1246¾ 1250½ +1
Jan 1251 +1¾
Mar 1239¾ +1¾
May 1232¼ +2½
Jul 1237½ 1237½ 1235¼ 1235¼ +1½
Aug 1224½ +1½
Sep 1204¼ +1½
Nov 1174¾
Jul 1170¾
Nov 1137¼
Est. sales 228,575. Mon.’s sales 206,779
Mon.’s open int 716,993
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 54.48 55.45 54.29 54.89 +.41
Jul 54.72 55.66 54.56 55.01 +.28
Aug 54.58 55.41 54.39 54.76 +.22
Sep 54.37 55.04 54.05 54.43 +.20
Oct 53.90 54.60 53.70 54.01 +.17
Dec 53.69 54.37 53.43 53.81 +.16
Jan 53.66 54.19 53.40 53.68 +.10
Mar 53.41 54.16 53.35 53.61 +.07
May 54.00 54.00 53.32 53.57 +.06
Jul 53.69 53.69 53.35 53.57 +.01
Aug 53.44
Sep 53.29 —.01
Oct 53.04 —.01
Dec 53.01 —.03
Jan 52.91 —.04
Mar 52.74 —.04
May 52.75 —.03
Jul 52.77 —.02
Aug 52.70 —.02
Sep 52.92 +.21
Oct 52.80 +.20
Dec 52.76 +.14
Jul 52.67 +.14
Oct 52.66 +.14
Dec 52.52 +.14
Est. sales 125,701. Mon.’s sales 113,247
Mon.’s open int 483,446
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 451.60 459.70 451.30 457.80 +7.10
Jul 449.10 456.70 448.70 455.00 +6.90
Aug 440.00 447.00 440.00 445.50 +6.00
Sep 427.10 433.00 427.10 431.70 +4.80
Oct 416.00 421.10 416.00 419.40 +3.70
Dec 413.30 418.50 413.20 416.80 +3.60
Jan 411.50 413.60 409.20 412.10 +3.40
Mar 403.00 404.70 400.40 403.10 +3.40
May 398.90 398.90 396.90 398.40 +3.10
Jul 397.00 398.70 396.50 397.50 +3.00
Aug 393.30 +3.00
Sep 388.50 +3.00
Oct 381.30 +3.30
Dec 380.00 +3.20
Jan 378.20 +4.10
Mar 375.30 +4.10
May 374.90 +4.10
Jul 374.90 +4.10
Aug 372.80 +4.10
Sep 368.80 +4.10
Oct 368.00 +4.10
Dec 367.20 +4.10
Jul 365.70 +4.10
Oct 365.70 +4.10
Dec 360.10 +4.10
Est. sales 118,913. Mon.’s sales 101,892
Mon.’s open int 437,034

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

