CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 680¼ 686 666¼ 674 —4½ Jul 691¾ 698 677¼ 684 —6¾ Sep 704¾ 710 689¼ 695½ —7½ Dec 722½ 728½ 707 712¼ —9¼ Mar 735 739 718½ 723¼ —10 May 741¼ 741½ 725 726½ —10¾ Jul 723¼ 723¼ 709 711½ —10½ Sep 714¼ —10 Dec 723¾ 723¾ 721¼ 721¼ —9½ Mar 727 —8¾ May 720½ —8¾ Jul 715 —8¾ Est. sales 145,689. Mon.’s sales 128,541 Mon.’s open int 384,812 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 653½ 657¾ 646¾ 651 —3 Jul 630½ 634 623¾ 627¾ —2¾ Sep 570 573½ 563 567¼ —3 Dec 562½ 565½ 554½ 559¼ —3½ Mar 570 572¾ 562½ 567 —3¼ May 574¾ 575¾ 567¾ 572 —3¼ Jul 577 579¼ 569½ 573½ —3½ Sep 548¾ 550 542¾ 546½ —2½ Dec 537¾ 539½ 533 536¾ —1 Mar 545 545 543½ 543½ —1 May 545½ — ½ Jul 545½ —1½ Sep 503¾ —1½ Dec 489½ 489½ 489¼ 489¼ — ½ Jul 490¾ — ½ Dec 467½ — ½ Est. sales 338,006. Mon.’s sales 288,795 Mon.’s open int 1,336,082 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 341½ 343¾ 339 340¼ — ¼ Jul 340½ 340½ 334¼ 335¾ —3¾ Sep 344½ 344½ 339½ 339½ —3¼ Dec 351 351½ 348¾ 348¾ —3½ Mar 361¼ 361¼ 356½ 356½ May 366¼ Jul 358¾ Sep 354 Dec 354 Mar 355½ Jul 339 Sep 354¾ Est. sales 471. Mon.’s sales 471 Mon.’s open int 4,655, up 88 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1487¾ 1507½ 1486¼ 1497¼ +10 Jul 1461¾ 1480 1460¼ 1471¼ +9½ Aug 1414¼ 1429½ 1411 1421¼ +8¾ Sep 1339 1352½ 1336½ 1343¾ +6¾ Nov 1310¾ 1323½ 1306¼ 1314¼ +4½ Jan 1316¾ 1329½ 1313¼ 1320¾ +4½ Mar 1311 1322¾ 1307¼ 1314½ +3½ May 1311¾ 1324 1310 1316¼ +3½ Jul 1322½ 1324¼ 1314½ 1319 +3¾ Aug 1305¼ +3¾ Sep 1267¾ +3¾ Nov 1252¼ 1258¾ 1246¾ 1250½ +1 Jan 1251 +1¾ Mar 1239¾ +1¾ May 1232¼ +2½ Jul 1237½ 1237½ 1235¼ 1235¼ +1½ Aug 1224½ +1½ Sep 1204¼ +1½ Nov 1174¾ Jul 1170¾ Nov 1137¼ Est. sales 228,575. Mon.’s sales 206,779 Mon.’s open int 716,993 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 54.48 55.45 54.29 54.89 +.41 Jul 54.72 55.66 54.56 55.01 +.28 Aug 54.58 55.41 54.39 54.76 +.22 Sep 54.37 55.04 54.05 54.43 +.20 Oct 53.90 54.60 53.70 54.01 +.17 Dec 53.69 54.37 53.43 53.81 +.16 Jan 53.66 54.19 53.40 53.68 +.10 Mar 53.41 54.16 53.35 53.61 +.07 May 54.00 54.00 53.32 53.57 +.06 Jul 53.69 53.69 53.35 53.57 +.01 Aug 53.44 Sep 53.29 —.01 Oct 53.04 —.01 Dec 53.01 —.03 Jan 52.91 —.04 Mar 52.74 —.04 May 52.75 —.03 Jul 52.77 —.02 Aug 52.70 —.02 Sep 52.92 +.21 Oct 52.80 +.20 Dec 52.76 +.14 Jul 52.67 +.14 Oct 52.66 +.14 Dec 52.52 +.14 Est. sales 125,701. Mon.’s sales 113,247 Mon.’s open int 483,446 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 451.60 459.70 451.30 457.80 +7.10 Jul 449.10 456.70 448.70 455.00 +6.90 Aug 440.00 447.00 440.00 445.50 +6.00 Sep 427.10 433.00 427.10 431.70 +4.80 Oct 416.00 421.10 416.00 419.40 +3.70 Dec 413.30 418.50 413.20 416.80 +3.60 Jan 411.50 413.60 409.20 412.10 +3.40 Mar 403.00 404.70 400.40 403.10 +3.40 May 398.90 398.90 396.90 398.40 +3.10 Jul 397.00 398.70 396.50 397.50 +3.00 Aug 393.30 +3.00 Sep 388.50 +3.00 Oct 381.30 +3.30 Dec 380.00 +3.20 Jan 378.20 +4.10 Mar 375.30 +4.10 May 374.90 +4.10 Jul 374.90 +4.10 Aug 372.80 +4.10 Sep 368.80 +4.10 Oct 368.00 +4.10 Dec 367.20 +4.10 Jul 365.70 +4.10 Oct 365.70 +4.10 Dec 360.10 +4.10 Est. sales 118,913. Mon.’s sales 101,892 Mon.’s open int 437,034

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.