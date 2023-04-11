CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|680¼
|686
|666¼
|674
|—4½
|Jul
|691¾
|698
|677¼
|684
|—6¾
|Sep
|704¾
|710
|689¼
|695½
|—7½
|Dec
|722½
|728½
|707
|712¼
|—9¼
|Mar
|735
|739
|718½
|723¼
|—10
|May
|741¼
|741½
|725
|726½
|—10¾
|Jul
|723¼
|723¼
|709
|711½
|—10½
|Sep
|714¼
|—10
|Dec
|723¾
|723¾
|721¼
|721¼
|—9½
|Mar
|727
|—8¾
|May
|720½
|—8¾
|Jul
|715
|—8¾
|Est. sales 145,689.
|Mon.’s sales 128,541
|Mon.’s open int 384,812
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|653½
|657¾
|646¾
|651
|—3
|Jul
|630½
|634
|623¾
|627¾
|—2¾
|Sep
|570
|573½
|563
|567¼
|—3
|Dec
|562½
|565½
|554½
|559¼
|—3½
|Mar
|570
|572¾
|562½
|567
|—3¼
|May
|574¾
|575¾
|567¾
|572
|—3¼
|Jul
|577
|579¼
|569½
|573½
|—3½
|Sep
|548¾
|550
|542¾
|546½
|—2½
|Dec
|537¾
|539½
|533
|536¾
|—1
|Mar
|545
|545
|543½
|543½
|—1
|May
|545½
|—
|½
|Jul
|545½
|—1½
|Sep
|503¾
|—1½
|Dec
|489½
|489½
|489¼
|489¼
|—
|½
|Jul
|490¾
|—
|½
|Dec
|467½
|—
|½
|Est. sales 338,006.
|Mon.’s sales 288,795
|Mon.’s open int 1,336,082
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|341½
|343¾
|339
|340¼
|—
|¼
|Jul
|340½
|340½
|334¼
|335¾
|—3¾
|Sep
|344½
|344½
|339½
|339½
|—3¼
|Dec
|351
|351½
|348¾
|348¾
|—3½
|Mar
|361¼
|361¼
|356½
|356½
|May
|366¼
|Jul
|358¾
|Sep
|354
|Dec
|354
|Mar
|355½
|Jul
|339
|Sep
|354¾
|Est. sales 471.
|Mon.’s sales 471
|Mon.’s open int 4,655,
|up 88
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1487¾
|1507½
|1486¼
|1497¼
|+10
|Jul
|1461¾
|1480
|1460¼
|1471¼
|+9½
|Aug
|1414¼
|1429½
|1411
|1421¼
|+8¾
|Sep
|1339
|1352½
|1336½
|1343¾
|+6¾
|Nov
|1310¾
|1323½
|1306¼
|1314¼
|+4½
|Jan
|1316¾
|1329½
|1313¼
|1320¾
|+4½
|Mar
|1311
|1322¾
|1307¼
|1314½
|+3½
|May
|1311¾
|1324
|1310
|1316¼
|+3½
|Jul
|1322½
|1324¼
|1314½
|1319
|+3¾
|Aug
|1305¼
|+3¾
|Sep
|1267¾
|+3¾
|Nov
|1252¼
|1258¾
|1246¾
|1250½
|+1
|Jan
|1251
|+1¾
|Mar
|1239¾
|+1¾
|May
|1232¼
|+2½
|Jul
|1237½
|1237½
|1235¼
|1235¼
|+1½
|Aug
|1224½
|+1½
|Sep
|1204¼
|+1½
|Nov
|1174¾
|Jul
|1170¾
|Nov
|1137¼
|Est. sales 228,575.
|Mon.’s sales 206,779
|Mon.’s open int 716,993
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|54.48
|55.45
|54.29
|54.89
|+.41
|Jul
|54.72
|55.66
|54.56
|55.01
|+.28
|Aug
|54.58
|55.41
|54.39
|54.76
|+.22
|Sep
|54.37
|55.04
|54.05
|54.43
|+.20
|Oct
|53.90
|54.60
|53.70
|54.01
|+.17
|Dec
|53.69
|54.37
|53.43
|53.81
|+.16
|Jan
|53.66
|54.19
|53.40
|53.68
|+.10
|Mar
|53.41
|54.16
|53.35
|53.61
|+.07
|May
|54.00
|54.00
|53.32
|53.57
|+.06
|Jul
|53.69
|53.69
|53.35
|53.57
|+.01
|Aug
|53.44
|Sep
|53.29
|—.01
|Oct
|53.04
|—.01
|Dec
|53.01
|—.03
|Jan
|52.91
|—.04
|Mar
|52.74
|—.04
|May
|52.75
|—.03
|Jul
|52.77
|—.02
|Aug
|52.70
|—.02
|Sep
|52.92
|+.21
|Oct
|52.80
|+.20
|Dec
|52.76
|+.14
|Jul
|52.67
|+.14
|Oct
|52.66
|+.14
|Dec
|52.52
|+.14
|Est. sales 125,701.
|Mon.’s sales 113,247
|Mon.’s open int 483,446
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|451.60
|459.70
|451.30
|457.80
|+7.10
|Jul
|449.10
|456.70
|448.70
|455.00
|+6.90
|Aug
|440.00
|447.00
|440.00
|445.50
|+6.00
|Sep
|427.10
|433.00
|427.10
|431.70
|+4.80
|Oct
|416.00
|421.10
|416.00
|419.40
|+3.70
|Dec
|413.30
|418.50
|413.20
|416.80
|+3.60
|Jan
|411.50
|413.60
|409.20
|412.10
|+3.40
|Mar
|403.00
|404.70
|400.40
|403.10
|+3.40
|May
|398.90
|398.90
|396.90
|398.40
|+3.10
|Jul
|397.00
|398.70
|396.50
|397.50
|+3.00
|Aug
|393.30
|+3.00
|Sep
|388.50
|+3.00
|Oct
|381.30
|+3.30
|Dec
|380.00
|+3.20
|Jan
|378.20
|+4.10
|Mar
|375.30
|+4.10
|May
|374.90
|+4.10
|Jul
|374.90
|+4.10
|Aug
|372.80
|+4.10
|Sep
|368.80
|+4.10
|Oct
|368.00
|+4.10
|Dec
|367.20
|+4.10
|Jul
|365.70
|+4.10
|Oct
|365.70
|+4.10
|Dec
|360.10
|+4.10
|Est. sales 118,913.
|Mon.’s sales 101,892
|Mon.’s open int 437,034
