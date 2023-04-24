2023 NFL DRAFT: How to watch | Washington's blueprint for draft day | Washington's draft history by the numbers | Commanders not looking for QB | DC Sports Huddle on NFL Draft
Cleveland-Cliffs: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Cleveland-Cliffs: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 24, 2023, 4:40 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) on Monday reported a loss of $57 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The mining company posted revenue of $5.3 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.2 billion.

