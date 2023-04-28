Civista Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — Civista Bancshares Inc. (CIVB) on Friday reported net income of $12.9 million…

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — Civista Bancshares Inc. (CIVB) on Friday reported net income of $12.9 million in its first quarter.

The Sandusky, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of 82 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $52.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $43.7 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

