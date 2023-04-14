Live Radio
Home » Latest News » CIBT: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CIBT: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 14, 2023, 5:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBAIF) on Friday reported a loss of $1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The operator of business, technical and language colleges posted revenue of $12.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MBAIF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MBAIF

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up