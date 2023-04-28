2023 NFL DRAFT: On Day 2 Levis goes quick | Ravens draft Trenton Simpson | Commanders take CB Emmanuel Forbes | 1st round breakdown | Saints draft Maryland native
Chevron: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 28, 2023, 6:21 AM

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Chevron Corp. (CVX) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $6.57 billion.

The San Ramon, California-based company said it had profit of $3.46 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.55 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations, but Chevron does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.36 per share.

The oil company posted revenue of $50.79 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $47.93 billion.

