Chemours: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Chemours Co. (CC) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $145 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had profit of 96 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 98 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $1.54 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.55 billion.

Chemours shares have decreased almost 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $27.95, a decrease of 14% in the last 12 months.

