Home » Latest News » ChampionX: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ChampionX: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 24, 2023, 4:58 PM

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — ChampionX Corporation (CHX) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $63.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 36 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The oil and gas drilling technology company posted revenue of $948.3 million in the period.

