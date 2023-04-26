2023 NFL DRAFT: How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | DC Sports Huddle previews NFL Draft | Washington's draft finds, busts
CGI: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 26, 2023, 6:37 AM

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — CGI Group Inc. (GIB) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $310.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Montreal-based company said it had net income of $1.30. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.35 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The information technology and business process services company posted revenue of $2.75 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.65 billion.

