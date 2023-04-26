2023 NFL DRAFT: How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | DC Sports Huddle previews NFL Draft | Washington's draft finds, busts
Cenovus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 26, 2023, 6:26 AM

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $470.4 million.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The oil company posted revenue of $9.07 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.96 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVE

