Celestica: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 26, 2023, 5:55 PM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Celestica Inc. (CLS) on Wednesday reported profit of $24.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 47 cents per share.

The electronics manufacturing services company posted revenue of $1.84 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Celestica expects its per-share earnings to range from 44 cents to 50 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.75 billion to $1.9 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

