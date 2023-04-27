CBRE: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $116.9 million. The Dallas-based…

CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $116.9 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 92 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The provider of real estate investment management services posted revenue of $7.41 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.3 billion.

CBRE shares have fallen 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 15% in the last 12 months.

