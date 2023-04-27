CBIZ: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $73.2 million.…

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $73.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Independence, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.44. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.46 per share.

The provider of outsourced business services posted revenue of $454.6 million in the period.

CBIZ expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.36 to $2.41 per share.

CBIZ shares have increased 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 22% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBZ

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.