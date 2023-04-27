Carpenter: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS) on Thursday reported net income of $18.6 million in its…

Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS) on Thursday reported net income of $18.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of 38 cents.

The maker of stainless steels and special alloys posted revenue of $690.1 million in the period.

