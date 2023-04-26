2023 NFL DRAFT: Live updates | How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | Washington's draft finds, busts
Capitol Federal: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 26, 2023, 9:07 AM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $14.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Topeka, Kansas-based company said it had net income of 11 cents.

The holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank posted revenue of $94.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $47 million.

Capitol Federal shares have fallen 26% since the beginning of the year.

