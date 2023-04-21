COMMANDERS SALE: Attorneys seek whistleblower protection from NFL | NFL reviewing sale agreement | 'Bye Dan' beer sells out at Va. brewery | A return to old RFK Stadium site?
Capital Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 21, 2023, 5:00 AM

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $9.7 million.

The Rockville, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of 68 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $49.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $40.5 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

Capital Bancorp shares have declined 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 26% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBNK

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

