Canadian Pacific Kansas City: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $591.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 64 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 63 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $1.68 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.78 billion.

