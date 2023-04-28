Cameco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Cameco Corp. (CCJ) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $88 million.
On a per-share basis, the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company said it had profit of 20 cents.
The uranium producer posted revenue of $508.1 million in the period.
Cameco shares have risen 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed slightly more than 1% in the last 12 months.
