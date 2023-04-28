2023 NFL DRAFT: On Day 2 Levis goes quick | Ravens draft Trenton Simpson | Commanders take CB Emmanuel Forbes | 1st round breakdown | Saints draft Maryland native
Cameco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 28, 2023, 6:55 AM

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Cameco Corp. (CCJ) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $88 million.

On a per-share basis, the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company said it had profit of 20 cents.

The uranium producer posted revenue of $508.1 million in the period.

Cameco shares have risen 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed slightly more than 1% in the last 12 months.

