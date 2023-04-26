C.H. Robinson: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit…

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $114.9 million.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 96 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 98 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $4.61 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.78 billion.

