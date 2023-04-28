2023 NFL DRAFT: On Day 2 Levis goes quick | Ravens draft Trenton Simpson | Commanders take CB Emmanuel Forbes | 1st round breakdown | Saints draft Maryland native
Buenaventura: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 28, 2023, 5:01 AM

LIMA, Peru (AP) — LIMA, Peru (AP) — Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $64.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lima, Peru-based company said it had profit of 25 cents.

The miner posted revenue of $185.5 million in the period.

Buenaventura shares have increased 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 15% in the last 12 months.

