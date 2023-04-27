Brunswick: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

METTAWA, Ill. (AP) — METTAWA, Ill. (AP) — Brunswick Corp. (BC) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $112.3 million. On…

METTAWA, Ill. (AP) — METTAWA, Ill. (AP) — Brunswick Corp. (BC) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $112.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mettawa, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.56. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and amortization costs, came to $2.57 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.36 per share.

The boat and sporting goods company posted revenue of $1.74 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.71 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Brunswick expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.60 to $2.70.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.50 to $11 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.8 billion to $7.2 billion.

Brunswick shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 12% in the last 12 months.

