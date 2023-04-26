Brookline: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $7.6 million. On a…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $7.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $145.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $99 million.

Brookline shares have decreased 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $9.88, a decline of 32% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRKL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRKL

