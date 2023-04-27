Boston Beer: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Boston Beer Co. (SAM) on Thursday reported a loss of $9 million in its…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Boston Beer Co. (SAM) on Thursday reported a loss of $9 million in its first quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 73 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 32 cents per share.

The brewer posted revenue of $435.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $410 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $418 million.

Boston Beer expects full-year earnings to be $6 to $10 per share.

