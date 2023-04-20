Blackstone Inc.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Blackstone Inc. (BX) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $85.8 million. On…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Blackstone Inc. (BX) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $85.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 97 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The investment manager posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.49 billion, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.4 billion.

Blackstone Inc. shares have climbed 25% since the beginning of the year.

