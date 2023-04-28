Blachem: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MONTVALE, N.J. (AP) — MONTVALE, N.J. (AP) — Balchem Corp. (BCPC) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $22.7 million. On…

MONTVALE, N.J. (AP) — MONTVALE, N.J. (AP) — Balchem Corp. (BCPC) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $22.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Montvale, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 70 cents.

The chemical company posted revenue of $232.5 million in the period.

Blachem shares have risen slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen slightly in the last 12 months.

