BJ’s Restaurants: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of…

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $3.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Huntington Beach, California-based company said it had net income of 15 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $341.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $332.2 million.

BJ’s Restaurants shares have increased almost 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $28.90, a rise of slightly more than 1% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BJRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BJRI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.