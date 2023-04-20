Live Radio
Berkshire Hills: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 20, 2023, 7:46 AM

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $27.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of 63 cents.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $148.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $114.1 million.

Berkshire Hills shares have declined 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 19% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BHLB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BHLB

