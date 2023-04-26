Bel Fuse: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of…

The Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.41 per share.

The maker of electronic products for circuits posted revenue of $172.3 million in the period.

Bel Fuse shares have climbed roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $33.04, a climb of 52% in the last 12 months.

