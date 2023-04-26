2023 NFL DRAFT: Live updates | How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | Washington's draft finds, busts
Bel Fuse: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 26, 2023

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $14.6 million.

The Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.25 per share.

The maker of electronic products for circuits posted revenue of $172.3 million in the period.

Bel Fuse shares have decreased 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $30.63, a rise of 96% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BELFB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BELFB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

