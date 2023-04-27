Live Radio
Beazer: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 27, 2023, 4:43 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $34.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.13.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $543.9 million in the period.

Beazer shares have risen 35% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $17.18, a rise of 16% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BZH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BZH

