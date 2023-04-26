2023 NFL DRAFT: Live updates | How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | Washington's draft finds, busts
Beasley: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 26, 2023, 7:08 AM

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Naples, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.

The radio broadcaster posted revenue of $57.8 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at 77 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.75.

