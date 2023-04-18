BCB Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $8.1 million.…



The bank, based in Bayonne, New Jersey, said it had earnings of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 60 cents per share.

The community bank posted revenue of $40.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $25.8 million, which topped Street forecasts.

BCB Bancorp shares have declined 36% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 36% in the last 12 months.

