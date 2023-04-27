2023 NFL DRAFT: Live updates | How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | Washington's draft finds, busts
Home » Latest News » Barclays: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Barclays: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 27, 2023, 5:37 AM

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Barclays PLC (BCS) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $2.17 billion.

The bank, based in London, said it had earnings of 55 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $8.79 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $8.79 billion, which topped Street forecasts.

Barclays shares have decreased slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 4% in the last 12 months.

