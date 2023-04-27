Barclays: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Barclays PLC (BCS) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $2.17 billion. The bank, based…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Barclays PLC (BCS) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $2.17 billion.

The bank, based in London, said it had earnings of 55 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $8.79 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $8.79 billion, which topped Street forecasts.

Barclays shares have decreased slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.