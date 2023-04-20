Bank OZK: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Bank OZK (OZK) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $169.9…

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Bank OZK (OZK) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $169.9 million.

The Little Rock, Arkansas-based bank said it had earnings of $1.41 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.43 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $476.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $372.7 million, beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $364.1 million.

