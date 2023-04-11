Bank of South Carolina: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Bank of South Carolina Corp. (BKSC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Bank of South Carolina Corp. (BKSC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.6 million.

The Charleston, South Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of 28 cents per share.

Bank of South Carolina shares have dropped 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $15.22, a drop of 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BKSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BKSC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.